Farah Khan Ali & Her Family Test Negative for Coronavirus
After one of her in-house staff tested positive for coronavirus recently, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and her family have now tested negative for the virus. Her other staff members also tested negative.
She took to Twitter to share the relieving news, and wrote, “ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting.” In a following tweet, she also announced that her children and in-house staff also tested negative. “You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious,” she wrote.
However, they will be under self-isolation for 14 days, till 29 April, as a precautionary measure. “Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass,” Farah tweeted.
One of her in-house staff members had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, 14 April. She got him shifted to a facility immediately.
“Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she had tweeted.
Farah also thanked Aaditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Twitter for taking swift action regarding her staff member.