Farah Khan Ali & Her Family Test Negative for Coronavirus

After one of her in-house staff tested positive for coronavirus recently, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and her family have now tested negative for the virus. Her other staff members also tested negative.

She took to Twitter to share the relieving news, and wrote, “ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting.” In a following tweet, she also announced that her children and in-house staff also tested negative. “You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious,” she wrote.