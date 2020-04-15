Farah Khan Ali’s In-House Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali’s in-house staff tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, 14 April, as she informed about the same on Twitter. He has been shifted to a facility and the designer has got all her family members tested, as well.

“Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she tweeted.