Farah Khan Ali’s In-House Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19
Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali’s in-house staff tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, 14 April, as she informed about the same on Twitter. He has been shifted to a facility and the designer has got all her family members tested, as well.
“Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she tweeted.
Farah also thanked Aaditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Twitter for taking swift action regarding her staff member. “Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray,” she wrote.
Wishes poured in for her, as soon as she posted the same on Twitter. Soni Razdan, Ankur Tewari, Sophie Chaudhary and other celebrities wished her good health.
Farah is the daughter of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak, and Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan are her siblings.
