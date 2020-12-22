'Fan' Actor Shikha Malhotra Says She Is Recovering After Stroke
The actor was hospitalized on 12 December.
Actor Shikha Malhotra, who was hospitalized after a stroke earlier in December, has said that she is "recovering". She was moved to Mumbai's KEM Hospital from Cooper Hospital on 12 December after suffering paralysis of the right side of her body.
"My health is improving but the process is slow. I’m not sure when I will be able to walk again," the actor, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 2016 film 'Fan', told Navbharat Times in a recent interview.
"I am helpless with my body but my heart gets elated when I think of my film Kaanchli in which I have played the lead role," she added.
Shikha holds a nursing degree and volunteered to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic. She contracted COVID-19 in October.
The actor has also shared an update on her health on Instagram. .
Posting a photo from her hospital bed, she thanked fans for their concern and wrote that she was recovering under her mother's care. "Recovering with my super woman my mumma's love n with all of yours prayers immense love respect and care (sic). Coming back to normal," she wrote in the caption.
(With inputs from Navbharat Times)
