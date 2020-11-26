Ex-Dharmatic Entertainment Employee Kshitij Prasad Gets Bail

After being produced in a Mumbai court, Prasad had claimed that he had been "coerced into falsely implicating" actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal by the probe agency. Prasad had also stated that since he had refused to write false statements mentioning Kapoor, Morea and Rampal in his own handwriting, the NCB "had preparing various false statements as per their wishes and tried to coerce me into signing them."

The NCB had dismissed these allegations as "false" and "baseless".

A few days back, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were also arrested by the NCB after they reportedly confessed to purchasing and consuming drugs. A court has granted them bail.