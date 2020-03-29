QuickE: Salman Helps Daily Wagers, Slow Recovery for Kanika Kapoor
1. Salman Khan Helps 25,000 Daily Wage Workers of Film Industry
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).
The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus. The daily wage workers across different avenues are badly hit by the lockdown.
Read more on The Quint
2. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus for the Fourth Time
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her fourth COVID-19 test.
Kanika is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman said that the singer’s treatment will continue until at least two tests come out negative.
Meanwhile, one of her family member who did not wish to be named, said, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.” Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, said that the singer’s condition was stable.
Read more on The Quint
3. Doordarshan Brings Back ‘Shaktimaan’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’, ‘Circus’
Doordarshan is all set to bring back 90’s nostalgia to viewers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Show like Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan, Shaktimaan and Byomkesh Bakshi will be replayed on the channel.
Doordarshan National’s social media handle tweeted, “Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favourite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational.”
Read more on The Quint
4. Internet Made A Thing Out Of It: Siddhant on Nepotism Remark
Shortly after journalist Rajeev Masand conducted the ‘Newcomers Roundtable 2019’, a clip of a conversation between actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi went viral.
It was during this conversation that Ananya, who marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 said “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”
Siddhant Chaturvedi replied, “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hota hai.” He helmed the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy, marking his debut through it.
Read more on The Quint
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)