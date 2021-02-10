Ekta Kapoor Visits Anita Hassanandani at Hospital, Shares Video

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 9 February.

Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani, who became a mother on 9 February.
TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 9 February. Producer and their friend Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video from the hospital, where she had gone to meet Anita and the baby.

The video shows Anita lying in the hospital bed and waving at the camera.

"When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy", Ekta wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Ekta had hosted a grand baby shower for Anita. It was attended by several television celebrities, including Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza and Sanaya Irani. Anita shared a video on Instagram where she is seen decked out for the occasion.

