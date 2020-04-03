Ekta Kapoor Forsakes 1 Year’s Salary to Support Daily Wage Workers
Like her colleagues in the industry, Ekta Kapoor has extended support to the daily wage workers of the film industry. Taking to Twitter, she announced that she is forsaking one year’s salary at Balaji Telefilms, amounting to Rs 2.5 crores so that her ‘co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis’.
Ekta wrote, “It is my first and foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers and daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms and who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)