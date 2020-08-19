Ekta Disassociates Herself From Pavitra Rishta Fund After Backlash

Ekta Kapoor, on Wednesday, announced that she will be 'disassociating' herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund, a mental health awareness fund that was launched by the OTT platform ZEE5.

After receiving backlash on social media, Ekta announced that she would have nothing to do with the Pavitra Rishta Fund. "Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails," she wrote.