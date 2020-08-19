Ekta Disassociates Herself From Pavitra Rishta Fund After Backlash
She announced that she will have nothing to do with the mental health awareness fund.
Ekta Kapoor, on Wednesday, announced that she will be 'disassociating' herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund, a mental health awareness fund that was launched by the OTT platform ZEE5.
After receiving backlash on social media, Ekta announced that she would have nothing to do with the Pavitra Rishta Fund. "Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails," she wrote.
In a statement, the producer wrote, "While I support the cause of mental health, I dssociate myself from the 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant's unfortunate death."
"I withdraw myself from this fund individually as of now, as it seems that there is more to this tragic incident. Like the most of this country, I would like the truth to come out."Ekta Kapoor
Though the fund makes no reference to Sushant Singh Rajput or his alleged depression and suicide, the mental health awareness fund is named after the hugely popular Zee TV show he and Ankita Lokhande starred in.
