Ekta Shares Promo of Anurag Killing Prerna in ‘KZK 2’

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed a major plot twist to the show. She tweeted a promo of the upcoming track, in which Anurag (Parth Samthaan) murders Prerna (Erica Fernandes), by pushing her off the edge of a building.

Before the incident, Anurag takes Prerna to the hospital as she goes into labour. After the two bring the child home, Prerna is killed at the hands of the man she loves.