‘Dragon’s Favourite Khan’: RSS Mouthpiece Targets Aamir
The magazine questioned Khan’s meeting with the Turkish First Lady and endorsement of Chinese products.
Aamir Khan was slammed yet again for meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, and this time in the cover issue of the latest edition of RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya, which also quetsioned his endorsement of Chinese products.
The article titled ‘Dragon’s Favourite Khan’, according to NDTV, says, "In the last five-six years, more patriotic movies are being produced like ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’, ‘Manikarnika’. On the other hand, there are actors who, more than their own country, India, like rival countries such as China and Turkey.”
The article also went on to add:
“He wants to be a brand ambassador by getting pictures clicked with Turkish first lady.”
Meeting With Turkish First Lady
The First Lady of Turkey had on 14 August met Aamir Khan, and tweeted about her meeting with “the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director” while he was in Istanbul for his shoot of the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
India’s own ambassador to Turkey had deemed the meeting a “special moment”.
However, the RSS mouthpiece was having none of it. According to NDTV, the article in its latest edition read:
“If Aamir Khan thinks he is so secular, why is he planning a shooting in Turkey?”
It further said, “People have still not forgotten his interview when he said, 'My wife is afraid... India has become intolerant'. Why is he showing loyalty to a country where journalists have been cornered, there have been human rights violations and social media is under surveillance."
Why RSS Thinks China Loves Aamir
Attacking Aamir Khan for endorsing Chinese products, the article said:
“Why do Aamir Khan’s movies do well in China while other actors’ movies fail? His movie ‘Dangal’ did so well but Salman Khan’s movie ‘Sultan’ couldn’t get a matching response. Aamir Khan is the brand ambassador of Chinese products, this is an oversight of security norms.”
All Praise for Akshay, Kangana, Ajay
Hiresh Shankar, the editor of the magazine reportedly told The Hindu that while it was true Aamir Khan had made films like Lagaan, Sarfarosh and 1857: The Rising, his present actions were devoid of nationalism.
According to The Hindu, the magazine, however, praises stars like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn.
“After Indian and Chinese forces faced off in Galwan Valley, film star Ajay Devgn announced a film on the incident. This was enough for a few English-speaking intellectuals on Twitter to mockingly state that after Akshay Kumar, the bug of nationalism seems to have bitten Devgn. It seems Devgn’s move sparked some vested interests.”Panchjanya
(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindu.)
