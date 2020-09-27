Don't Feel Film Industry Has a Toxic Work Culture: Vishal Bhardwaj

The filmmaker added that he has never felt like an 'outsider' in the industry. "The insider-outsider theory has been made up. I have never felt like an outsider in the industry. Whatever little I may have felt the same thing happens in other professions as well. So please forgive us, leave us on our own. We are doing good", Bhardwaj told PTI.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death had sparked a lot of debates, including one of the 'outsider versus insider'. Many people, including celebrities, had targeted those having connections in the industry.

(With inputs from PTI)