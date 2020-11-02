How Regressive is That: Divyanka on Mukesh Khanna's Sexist Remark

"How regressive & outdated is that! It's cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of doubt I can think of. With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji!", Divyanka tweeted.

After Mukesh Khanna's clip went viral the actor defended himself in a series of tweets. Khanna reportedly said his comments were blown out of proportion and that no one respects women the way he does. He added that he never said that women should not work. Instead, he added that he was only stating why he thought MeToo began. He also said that he didn't mean that MeToo happens because women go outside, but that he was only talking about the responsibilities of men and women. The actor apologised for his comments and said he didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.