ADVERTISEMENT

Dir Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Gets Married to Cricketer Rohit

Among the invitees to Shankar's daughter's wedding was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodaren.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Tamil filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya Shankar got married to Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) cricketer Rohit Damodaren on Sunday in a private ceremony in Chennai. Among the invitees was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Take a look at the photos:

  • 01/04

    Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodaren.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodaren.</p></div>
  • 02/04

    Aishwarya and Rohit with friends and family .

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Aishwarya and Rohit with friends and family .</p></div>
  • 03/04

    The wedding was a close-knit affair in Chennai. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>The wedding was a close-knit affair in Chennai.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 04/04

    Aishwarya and Rohit.

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Aishwarya and Rohit.</p></div>
Also Read

Attempt to Jeopardise My Projects: Shankar to 'Anniyan' Producer

Attempt to Jeopardise My Projects: Shankar to 'Anniyan' Producer

Aishwarya is a doctor by profession, while Rohit plays league level for Madurai Panthers in TNPL. Rohit's father and industrialist Damodaren owns the team. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, and select guests of Shankar.

On the work front, Shankar will soon start working on the Hindi remake of his own film Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been brought on board for the remake.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT