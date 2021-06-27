Dir Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Gets Married to Cricketer Rohit
Among the invitees to Shankar's daughter's wedding was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Tamil filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya Shankar got married to Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) cricketer Rohit Damodaren on Sunday in a private ceremony in Chennai. Among the invitees was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Take a look at the photos:
Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodaren.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya and Rohit with friends and family .
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The wedding was a close-knit affair in Chennai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya and Rohit.
Aishwarya is a doctor by profession, while Rohit plays league level for Madurai Panthers in TNPL. Rohit's father and industrialist Damodaren owns the team. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, and select guests of Shankar.
On the work front, Shankar will soon start working on the Hindi remake of his own film Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been brought on board for the remake.
