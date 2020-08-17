Dilip Kumar’s Brothers Test COVID-19 Positive, Taken To Hospital
The actor's brothers were taken to hospital after complaining about breathing problems
Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers were admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, who are 90 and 88 years old, respectively, complained of breathlessness and were taken to the hospital.
The brothers are being treated by Dr. Jalil Parkar. “They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night and have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both are on non-invasive ventilator support,” he told PTI.
In March, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shared a video message about her husband’s health, saying, “I am so happy to tell you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had severe back ache and we had to go to Lilavati and we got it checked and came back.”
Later, the actor said that he was not taking any chances and had decided to self-isolate. “Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he tweeted. In another tweet, he added, “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The Coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others.”
Dilip Kumar is best known for movies like Andaz, Ganga Jamuna, Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur. With his debut film Jwar Bhata, he brought a sense of realism into Hindi films.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.