Dilip Kumar’s Brothers Test COVID-19 Positive, Taken To Hospital

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers were admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, who are 90 and 88 years old, respectively, complained of breathlessness and were taken to the hospital.

The brothers are being treated by Dr. Jalil Parkar. “They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night and have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both are on non-invasive ventilator support,” he told PTI.

In March, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shared a video message about her husband’s health, saying, “I am so happy to tell you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had severe back ache and we had to go to Lilavati and we got it checked and came back.”