Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Khan Dies of COVID-19 Complications
Ehsan Khan was 92.
i
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 2 September, due to coronavirus-related complications. Khan was 92, as per a report by ANI.
Lilavati Hospital’s Dr Jalil Parkar said, “He passed away around half an hour back. He was covid positive. He had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease.”
On 21 August, Dilip Kumar's other brother Aslam Khan had also passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 16 August after they tested positive for the virus. They were said to be in a critical condition.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!