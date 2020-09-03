Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Khan Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Ehsan Khan was 92.

Quint Entertainment
Published03 Sep 2020, 04:01 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read
Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan passes away.
i

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 2 September, due to coronavirus-related complications. Khan was 92, as per a report by ANI.

Lilavati Hospital’s Dr Jalil Parkar said, “He passed away around half an hour back. He was covid positive. He had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease.”

On 21 August, Dilip Kumar's other brother Aslam Khan had also passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 16 August after they tested positive for the virus. They were said to be in a critical condition.

Also Read
Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan, Who Tested COVID+, Passes Away
Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan, Who Tested COVID+, Passes Away

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!