Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan, Who Tested COVID+, Passes Away

The veteran actor's brothers were admitted to the hospital after they tested COVID positive.

Quint Entertainment
Published21 Aug 2020, 04:46 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan, who had tested COVID-19 positive some time back, passed away on Friday (21 August), as per a report by ANI. Kumar's brothers Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 16 August after they tested positive for the virus. They were said to be in a critical condition.

According to the hospital, Aslam Khan had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease apart from being tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor treating them had told ETimes earlier that Dilip Kumar's brothers were critical because of age and co-morbidities. Confirming their hospitalization, Saira Banu had told the publication that both Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were under treatment of Jalil Parker and Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. While Ehsaan is 90 year old, Aslam was 88.

Also Read
Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'Shakti' Remake in the Works

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!