Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan, Who Tested COVID+, Passes Away

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan, who had tested COVID-19 positive some time back, passed away on Friday (21 August), as per a report by ANI. Kumar's brothers Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 16 August after they tested positive for the virus. They were said to be in a critical condition.

According to the hospital, Aslam Khan had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease apart from being tested positive for COVID-19.