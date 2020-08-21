Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan, Who Tested COVID+, Passes Away
The veteran actor's brothers were admitted to the hospital after they tested COVID positive.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan, who had tested COVID-19 positive some time back, passed away on Friday (21 August), as per a report by ANI. Kumar's brothers Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 16 August after they tested positive for the virus. They were said to be in a critical condition.
According to the hospital, Aslam Khan had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease apart from being tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctor treating them had told ETimes earlier that Dilip Kumar's brothers were critical because of age and co-morbidities. Confirming their hospitalization, Saira Banu had told the publication that both Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were under treatment of Jalil Parker and Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. While Ehsaan is 90 year old, Aslam was 88.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.