Dilip Chhabria Cheating Case: Mumbai Police Summons Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been summoned by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for his statement in connection with car designer Dilip Chhabria's alleged cheating and forgery case, the Mumbai Police has been quoted as saying by ANI.

On 28 December last year, Dilip Chhabria was arrested in a forgery and cheating case. The founder of DC Design, a car modification studio, Chhabria was allegedly taken into custody for a multiple car registration racket, under forgery, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Times of India reported.