Dilip Chhabria Cheating Case: Mumbai Police Summons Kapil Sharma
On 28 December last year, car designer Dilip Chhabria was arrested in a forgery and cheating case.
Comedian Kapil Sharma has been summoned by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for his statement in connection with car designer Dilip Chhabria's alleged cheating and forgery case, the Mumbai Police has been quoted as saying by ANI.
On 28 December last year, Dilip Chhabria was arrested in a forgery and cheating case. The founder of DC Design, a car modification studio, Chhabria was allegedly taken into custody for a multiple car registration racket, under forgery, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Times of India reported.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe had confirmed the arrest. A modified car worth around Rs 75 lakh by DC Designs had been seized by the police, reported PTI.
Chhabria has modified cars and vanity vans for many celebrities.
