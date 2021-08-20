Didn't Say Regret Doing 'Shershaah': Sahil Vaid Clarifies His Remark

Actor Sahil Vaid, who played Captain Vikram Batra's friend Sunny in Shershaah, has spoken about his recent remark that he thinks he "shouldn't have done the film".

In an interview with India.com Sahil said, "I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all.

The actor added: "My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. Then I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend's part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."