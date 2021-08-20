Didn't Say Regret Doing 'Shershaah': Sahil Vaid Clarifies His Remark
Sahil Vaid plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra's friend in Shershaah.
Actor Sahil Vaid, who played Captain Vikram Batra's friend Sunny in Shershaah, has spoken about his recent remark that he thinks he "shouldn't have done the film".
In an interview with India.com Sahil said, "I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all.
The actor added: "My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. Then I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend's part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."
Some time back Sahil told Zoom Digital that his performance in the movie has not been acknowledged and "now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film."
However, the publication shared the interview and stated that Sahil 'regrets' doing Shershaah.
Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Shershaah follows the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who passed away in the Kargil War in 1999.
