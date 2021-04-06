Didn't Marry Because We Were Having a Baby: Dia to Instagram User

Dia Mirza has responded to an Instagram user asking her why she didn't announce her pregnancy before the wedding. Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February and announced they are expecting a child last week. The actor said they did not get married because they were having a baby.

After congratulating Dia Mirza an Instagram user wrote, "“That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?”