Dharmendra-Franchised ‘He-Man’ Restaurant Outlet in Haryana Sealed

The Karnal Municipal Corporation sealed the franchise outlet on 6 March (Friday) for not furnishing the change of land use (CLU) certificate and illegal constructions, an official said.

The restaurant is located on National Highway 44 on the outskirts of Karnal. The franchise was given to Delhi-based businessman Pramod Kumar.

“After the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, I am now announcing a farm-to- fork themed restaurant He-Man,” Dharmendra had announced on Instagram after its launch on Valentine's Day.