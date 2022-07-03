Dhanush Shares Announcement Teaser for His Next Film ‘Captain Miller'

Dhanush shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about Captain Miller.”

GV Prakash Kumar, known for his work in films like Enakku Innoru Per Irukku, Thalaivii, Soorarai Pottru, and Asuran, will be scoring the music for Dhanush’s latest. Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer and T Ramalingam is the art director. Dhilip Subbarayan, of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Aaranya Kaandam fame, is responsible for the stunts.