Dhanush Shares Announcement Teaser for His Next Film ‘Captain Miller'
'Super thrilled about Captain Miller,' Dhanush wrote on Instagram.
Actor Dhanush has unveiled the title of his upcoming film with director Arun Matheswaran. The film, titled Captain Miller is a period film produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagrajan. In sketches, the teaser shows Dhanush on a bike with his face covered with a scarf, armed with a gun.
Dhanush shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about Captain Miller.”
GV Prakash Kumar, known for his work in films like Enakku Innoru Per Irukku, Thalaivii, Soorarai Pottru, and Asuran, will be scoring the music for Dhanush’s latest. Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer and T Ramalingam is the art director. Dhilip Subbarayan, of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Aaranya Kaandam fame, is responsible for the stunts.
In 2021, Dhanush worked in Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which marked his third Bollywood film. Dhanush is also a part of the cast of The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas among others. The film will release on Netflix on 22 July.
