Demolition Row: HC Asks Raut To Join as Party in Kangana's Case
The hearing of Kangana Ranaut's property demolition matter took place in the Bombay HC on Tuesday, 22 September.
The Bombay High Court took up hearing of actor Kangana Ranaut's property demolition matter on Tuesday, 22 September. The High Court has allowed the officer who passed the demolition order and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to join as parties in the case, as per a report by ANI. Also, the hearing has been adjourned till Wednesday, 23 September.
On 9 September, division bench of JJ Kathawalla and R I Chagla had stayed the demolition of Kangana's office cum residence, Manikarnika Films, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while it was taking place.
The Incident
On 8 September the BMC had served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her property. The actor was given 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition by the actor.
The BMC had also filed an affidavit stating that the inquiry into "illegal alterations" was carried out following all protocols. The civic body added that after inspecting all the unauthorised alterations and serving her a notice action was taken.
During the first hearing on 10 September, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, however, had said that the demolition process had been carried out in haste and at a time when Kangana wasn't even present in Mumbai. Siddiqui also reportedly played some videos wherein certain portions of the house which the BMC hadn't objected to were seen tampered with.
BMC's Second Affidavit
On 19 September, the BMC had filed an affidavit in response to Kangana's petition challenging the demolition of her office and damage claim of Rs 2 crore from BMC.
In its affidavit, the BMC has stated that "The plaintiff approached the court with unclean hands & has suppressed true facts & isn't liable for any relief."
