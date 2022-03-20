ADVERTISEMENT

'Deeply Saddened': Sanjay Dutt Mourns 'Torbaaz' Director's Son's Demise

Girish Malik's son passed away after falling from the fifth floor of their building.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sanjay Dutt with Girish Malik.</p></div>
Actor-director Girish Malik's son Mannan passed away on Friday after falling from the fifth floor of their home in Mumbai's Andheri. Filmmaker Puneet Singh and Girish's partner in Torbaaz had confirmed the incident.

Rahul Mittra, who was the producer of Torbaaz, condoled the death and added that Sanjay Dutt, too, was 'deeply saddened'. Girish had directed the Sanjay Dutt-starrer.

Rahul told The Times of India, "I am non-plussed to learn about this unfortunate incident. I informed Sanju, who is deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss".

As per reports, Mannan had returned home after playing Holi when the incident took place. The 17-year-old was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he couldn't survive.

