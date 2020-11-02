Deepika's Manager Karishma Hasn't Yet Responded to Summons: NCB

An NCB official had also told Mumbai Mirror that investigations have revealed that Prakash was in touch with alleged drug peddlers arrested by the NCB and thus she has been summoned.

Karishma Prakash had been questioned earlier by the probe agency that is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood.



Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by the NCB in its drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Deepika's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, an employee of KWAN talent management company. Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN.