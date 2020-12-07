Deepika, Shabana, Kiara Pick Their Fave Performances of the Year

Deepika Padukone was of the opinion that some of the best performances came from OTT shows. "Paatal Lok has to be my favourite from this year", the actor said. Taapsee Pannu confessed to not having seen the whole of Paatal Lok, so she chose Netflix's Delhi Crime from last year.

Tillotama Shome said, "I haven't seen anything this year, so I'll speak about my favourites from last year. They are Soni and Delhi Crime. The incredible performances in the film and show really made me happy that I am an actor".

Janhvi Kapoor chose Aruvi, a 2017 film. "The film released a while back, but Aditi Balan's performance has stayed with me". Tripti Dimri's favourite performances were given by Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok and Tanya Maniktala in A Suitable Boy.