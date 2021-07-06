Deepika Padukone Wishes Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh With This Hilarious Video
"Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person", Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday.
Deepika Padukone has taken to Instagram to wish Ranveer Singh with a hilarious video on his birthday. Hopping on the trend, the couple can be seen dancing to Yashraj Mukhate's hugely popular rap 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'.
Sharing the video Deepika wrote, "But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh".
Yashraj commented, "“BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!"
On Ranveer's birthday, Karan Johar announced his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.
Ranveer's friends and colleagues from the industry have also wished him on social media.
