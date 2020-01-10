Deepika Visits Siddhivinayak Temple as ‘Chhapaak’ Hits Theatres
Deepika Visits Siddhivinayak Temple as ‘Chhapaak’ Hits Theatres

Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak created quite a stir after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students who were attacked by an unidentified mob on 5 January. As the film finally hits theatres today, Deepika visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

A number of photos and videos of the actor arriving at the temple have surfaced online. Dressed in a simple beige salwar-kurta, Deepika was also clicked praying inside the temple.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of aicd attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Check out some more photos and videos:

