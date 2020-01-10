Deepika Visits Siddhivinayak Temple as ‘Chhapaak’ Hits Theatres
Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak created quite a stir after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students who were attacked by an unidentified mob on 5 January. As the film finally hits theatres today, Deepika visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.
A number of photos and videos of the actor arriving at the temple have surfaced online. Dressed in a simple beige salwar-kurta, Deepika was also clicked praying inside the temple.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of aicd attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Loading...
- 03
- 02
- 01
Check out some more photos and videos:
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)