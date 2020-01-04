Deepika to Celebrate Her Birthday With Acid Attack Survivors

Speaking to The Quint about her most memorable day on the sets of Chhapaak, Deepika said that it was when Laxmi walked in one day. “She looked at me and said, I reminded her exactly of herself. You know, as an actor, there’s no bigger validation than that when the person you’re playing on screen gives you that kind of confidence and validation. Somewhere you feel like you are doing the right thing. You feel like you’re on the right path.”

Deepika also said that there has to be a sense of responsibility while playing characters that are based on real people. “I think at the back of your mind, you’re always cognizant of the fact that this is not fictional or a fictitious character that you can just do whatever you want with it and no one is more likely than not that people will not question it really because it could be whatever you want it to be, as an actor. But when you play a character like this, and that too a living character who comes to your set, who has access to everything that you’re doing, of course, there is that added pressure. You have to function with a sense of responsibility, the responsibility of playing a person on screen, a real-life character.”

Chhapaak hits theatres on 10 January.