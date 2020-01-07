Proud to See We Aren’t Scared to Speak Out: Deepika on JNU Unrest

After the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students by an unidentified mob on 5 January, Bollywood has condemned the incident and quite a few celebrities have even taken to the streets to speak out against the brutality. During one of the promotional events for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was also asked about her opinion on the incident. The actor replied, “I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness.”