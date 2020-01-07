Proud to See We Aren’t Scared to Speak Out: Deepika on JNU Unrest
After the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students by an unidentified mob on 5 January, Bollywood has condemned the incident and quite a few celebrities have even taken to the streets to speak out against the brutality. During one of the promotional events for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was also asked about her opinion on the incident. The actor replied, “I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness.”
From Vishal Bhardwaj to Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar and Anubhav Sinha, celebrities joined the protest on Carter Road in Mumbai on Monday (6 January). Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video on Twitter, showing filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reciting a poetry to voice his dissent.
Lyricist Swanand Kirkire sang one of his most popular songs, ‘Bawra Mann’, to express solidarity with the protesters who had gathered in large numbers. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, “ When Mumbai sings for JNU Mumbai sings 'Bawra Mann' for JNU..”
All celebrities joined hands and used music as the voice of dissent.
