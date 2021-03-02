Watch: A Peek Into Deepika Padukone’s Daily Routine
In the video, Deepika gives us a glimpse of what her days are like.
Deepika Padukone has taken to Instagram to post a video of her daily routine. The video has been shot across Mumbai, including one of the actor's shoot locations.
When the question about her daily routine pops up, Deepika says that she likes her ‘mornings to be really quiet’.
“Okay, it’s really difficult to say; no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth, have breakfast. I like my mornings to be really quiet. And then I like to throw in a workout at some point during the day...”
The actor adds that she loves planning, when she wants to. “I think there’s a part of me that likes to plan everything and there’s a part of me that just likes to leave everything...just go with the flow. So, that’s also a part of my planning.”
The video highlights a very playful side to the actor. Deepika recently started posting vlog style videos on her Instagram, including a bake-off with her friend Hiteshi Mehta.
Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally set to release on 4 June 2021. She is also set to star in Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra’s domestic noir.
