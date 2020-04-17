Deepika Shares Glimpse of Handwritten Fan Mails She Received

Deepika Padukone has been going through the fan letters and mails she receives, during this time, and also shared glimpses of some on social media recently. The actor shared pictures of some handwritten letters sent to her on Instagram with the caption, “fan #love”

One of the letters talked about how Deepika made a fan ‘fall in love for Bollywood,’ while one talked about how she has been actively working towards de-stigmatising mental illness in India. “I fell in love with Bollywood because of you. I was 15 when I watched Chennai Express and I was super thrilled to see someone represent my community on screen. You are the reason why I had a conversation with my mum about depression,” read an excerpt from the letter.

Another letter read, “The work that you are doing with removing the stigma with mental health in India, is so commendable. I have been a fan of yours since Om Shanti Om. You inspire me to be a better person.”