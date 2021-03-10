Watch: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Hop on ‘Buss It’ Trend

Deepika Padukone recently revamped her Instagram profile into a vlog style. She also posted a picture for the ‘Pawri trend’. The latest trend Deepika participated in is the 'Buss It' challenge, in a reel captioned “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh.” In the reel, actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen twerking and performing the hook step to the song. Deepika wore a floral printed set and a matching cap and Ranveer was in a red printed jacket and pants with a cap.