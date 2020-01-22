Mental Illness Happened When I Least Expected It: Deepika at Davos
Deepika Padukone is currently at the World Economic Forum at Davos, and she opened up about her struggle with depression with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday.
Speaking at the WEF 2020, Deepika said that she had to lie for a long time when people asked her ‘how are you doing?’ She said that she always had to reply ‘good.’
The actor added that the house help saw her in that condition and she was rushed to the doctor. “I was told it was nothing and probably just some blood pressure fluctuation or physical tiredness. Those were the first physical signs. For a long time, I just felt like sleeping, not going out, not meeting people.”
Deepika went on to say that her mother was the first one to suggest professional help. “Luckily, my mother had come to my place and when my parents were packing, I just started crying. She asked me what was it and I had no answer. At that time, my mother told me that I probably needed professional help and that’s how I began consulting a psychiatrist.”
She added that initially both she and her family didn’t feel like telling anyone about the condition. “As I began on my path of recovery, I also understood the stigma attached with the mental health and the need to go public with it. Imagine what would have happened, if my mother had not said that I should a professional help for my problem. I felt that I should do something to help others with their signs and symptoms and that was the reason for going public with my illness and then setting up the Live Love Laugh foundation,” Deepika said.
Apart from being honoured with the 26th Crystal Award for her work in spreading mental health awareness, Deepika was praised by Dr Tedros for her openness in dealing with the issue. He shared a picture from their chat on Twitter and wrote, “Delighted to discuss #mentalhealth with @deepikapadukone at #wef20. Your openness and vulnerability are helping others to seek help and helping to break down stigma. @WHO look forward to working closely with you. There is no health without mental health. #LetsTalk.” The actor later thanked him for his warmth and generosity.
