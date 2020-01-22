Mental Illness Happened When I Least Expected It: Deepika at Davos

Deepika went on to say that her mother was the first one to suggest professional help. “Luckily, my mother had come to my place and when my parents were packing, I just started crying. She asked me what was it and I had no answer. At that time, my mother told me that I probably needed professional help and that’s how I began consulting a psychiatrist.”

She added that initially both she and her family didn’t feel like telling anyone about the condition. “As I began on my path of recovery, I also understood the stigma attached with the mental health and the need to go public with it. Imagine what would have happened, if my mother had not said that I should a professional help for my problem. I felt that I should do something to help others with their signs and symptoms and that was the reason for going public with my illness and then setting up the Live Love Laugh foundation,” Deepika said.