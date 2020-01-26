‘Get Mysore Pak, Chips!’ Deepika Demands as Ranveer Visits Chennai

So Ranveer Singh visited Chennai recently for a photoshoot for his upcoming sports drama ‘83. The photoshoot involved Ranveer and the 12 other actors who were playing the parts of the several cricketers who made up the Indian cricket team in 1983. ‘83 directed by Kabir Khan is Ranveer’s first release in 2020 and his next big film after Gully Boy which hit theatres last year.

Ranveer Singh posted a group photograph of his team on Instagram and it didn’t go unnoticed by Deepika Padukone. What really caught Deepika’s eye wasn’t the photo itself but the fact that Ranveer was in Chennai and the actress immediately drew up a few items she wanted Ranveer to get for her in her comment on his post.