Deepika Padukone Is Most Valued Female Celeb at $ 50.4 Million
Deepika Padukone tops the list of ‘most valued female celeb’ in a recent brand study.
In a new listing released by Duff & Phelps based on 'Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020', Deepika Padukone has been pinned as the most valued female celebrity once again. The study accounts for India’s most valuable celebrity brands and the theme of this year’s study is ‘Embracing the New Normal’ which considers the impact of the pandemic on a celebrity’s brand value in the endorsement space.
Deepika Padukone, who tops the female celebrity list in the study, has been valued at $ 50.4 million. The actor who was last seen on the big screen in her debut home production Chhapaak in January 2020, will soon be back with the sports drama 83. Padukone was recently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has a list of some of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming releases with her name in the credits. The actor’s forthcoming releases include:
- Fighter with Hrithik Roshan
- Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan
- The remake of the Hollywood hit The Intern
- A multilingual film with Prabhas
- A co-production of Mahabharata in which she plays Draupadi
Deepika is followed by other female actors such as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Duff & Phelps study. Virat Kohli valued at $ 237.7 million tops the list amongst male celebs in the study with followed by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.
