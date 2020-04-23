Deepika’s Chat on Mental Health With WHO Chief Put on Hold

Deepika Padukone was scheduled to have a live conversation with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to talk about mental health issues during the pandemic, on Thursday, 23 April. However, the chat has now been put on hold until further notice due to ‘highly unavoidable circumstances.’

The actor shared a statement on Instagram, informing everyone about the postponement. She wrote, “I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice.”