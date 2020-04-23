Deepika’s Chat on Mental Health With WHO Chief Put on Hold
Deepika Padukone was scheduled to have a live conversation with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to talk about mental health issues during the pandemic, on Thursday, 23 April. However, the chat has now been put on hold until further notice due to ‘highly unavoidable circumstances.’
The actor shared a statement on Instagram, informing everyone about the postponement. She wrote, “I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice.”
Earlier, Deepika had shared the news of the conversation being scheduled on her Instagram, where she wrote, “Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future.”
According to a report in The Economic Times, the postponement comes after the criticism she received from netizens for scheduling an interaction with the WHO chief who has been accused of ‘being too trusting of China’ ‘and not holding it accountable for its early missteps’.
Earlier, she was nominated for the “safe hands” challenge by Dr Tedros and she shared a video on social media, where she was seen thoroughly washing her hands with soap, as has been instructed by the healthcare professionals. “COVID-19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together,” wrote Deepika.
