COVID-19: Lockdown Prevents Salman From Attending Nephew’s Funeral

According to reports, due to the lockdown placed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, actor Salman Khan will be unable to attend his nephew Abdullah Khan’s funeral, which will take place in Abdullah’s hometown, Indore. As per media reports, Abdullah’s body has been sent to Indore from Mumbai in an ambulance.

“Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won’t be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah’s hometown. Salman will visit the family later,” said Salman’s manager Jordy Patel to a daily.

38-year-old Abdullah, a businessman, was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after he complained that he was feeling uneasy. He passed away on Monday due to a heart failure. “Abdullah had tested negative for coronavirus,” added Patel to Times of India.

The daily also reported that the procedures to shift Abdullah to Indore were smooth.