COVID-19: Arjun Kapoor Has a Humble Appeal For Pet Parents

Actor Arjun Kapoor has posted a video on his Instagram account asking people to take care of their pets and not abandon them during the coronavirus pandemic. The video also features his four-year old pet dog Max, who can be seen playing and lounging around the house as Arjun talks about his dog being a part of his family.

He also says that it is heartbreaking for him to read news about people leaving their pets on the streets because of the fear that animals can contract the coronavirus and pass it on to humans. There has been no proven case of a human being been infected by an animal yet.