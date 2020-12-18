Complaints Against Kangana For Retweeting Meme on Upendra Kushwaha

Two complaints have been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party for allegedly retweeting a meme on the party's national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The cases have been lodged at Patna and Gaya civil court under different sections of IPC and IT Act.

"It's a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we've asked court to take cognizance of our complaint," lawyer Shambhu Prasad was quoted by ANI as saying.