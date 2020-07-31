Complaint Against Parth Samthaan For 'Violating Quarantine Rules'

Parth Samthaan recently tested negative for coronavirus after two weeks of treatment. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is currently in Pune with his family, however, his society members in Mumbai have filed a complaint against him for flouting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines and quarantine rules post his diagnosis.

The complaint alleges that he was stepping out of the BMC sealed area around his flat putting residents at risk. An official complaint has been registered against him by the Housing Society.