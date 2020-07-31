Complaint Against Parth Samthaan For 'Violating Quarantine Rules'
The complaint has been filed by the members of the society Parth resides in Mumbai.
Parth Samthaan recently tested negative for coronavirus after two weeks of treatment. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is currently in Pune with his family, however, his society members in Mumbai have filed a complaint against him for flouting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines and quarantine rules post his diagnosis.
The complaint alleges that he was stepping out of the BMC sealed area around his flat putting residents at risk. An official complaint has been registered against him by the Housing Society.
Later, explaining himself, Parth took to Twitter and claimed that he had suffered panic attack. "I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family," Parth tweeted.
