Complaint Against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra for Cheating & Fraud

Joshi had purchased one kg gold for nearly Rs 18.58 lakhs in March 2014 at the then prevailing rates. It would be redeemable on or after March 25, 2019 at the promised discount upon presenting the card to the SGPL, his spokesperson told IANS.

He further explained that at the current rate the original investment would have fetched around Rs 44 lakhs or more than double as the gold prices have crossed the Rs 4.40 million per kg mark.

However, when Joshi attempted to redeem his one-kilo golden asset in March last year, he discovered that the SGPL office in Bandra, suburban Mumbai, was shut. Upon enquiring he found out that the SGPL website showed a new office address in Andheri.

When Joshi's team visited the new office, they were informed that the addressed did not belong to SGPL.