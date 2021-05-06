Comedian Sunil Pal Booked For Calling Doctors 'Demons' & 'Thieves'
Sunil Pal has denied getting any notice from the police so far.
Comedian Sunil Pal has been booked for allegedly posting a video on social media wherein he has said 90% of doctors dressed in "demon suit" scare patients suffering from COVID from morning till evening, and by the end the person dies of fear, as per a report by The Times of India. Pal has also allegedly claimed that doctors are thieves who do not care for the poor.
The Andheri Police filed an FIR against Pal on 4 May based on a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar (55), president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai), after going through the alleged video that was first noticed by chairman Dr Sudhir Naik on 20 April.
Speaking to TOI Pal said, "I have also posted another video apologising to those who might have been hurt. However, I still stand by my remarks because doctors have always been considered as God. During times of crisis poor people suffer a lot. In my video I mentioned that 90% of doctors are 'demons', while 10% are actually doing everything they can to serve people. If doctors are indeed looking after people there is no need for them to get hurt. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far."
Andheri police senior inspector Vijay Belge confirmed the FIR filed against Pal. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief). But no arrest has been made so far.
In her complaint Dr Bhatnagar claimed that Sunil Pal has posted a 'defamatory' speech on social media alleging that doctors are taking advantage of the COVID crisis. Bhatnagar also added that Pal made an allegation in the video that 'doctors are involved in human organ scam'.
Earlier, the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for his statements against doctors treating COVID-19 patients. Calling his comments about doctors dealing with the COVID crisis 'derogratory and obnoxious', the RDA wrote that Pal's comments would reduce faith in the healthcare system, especially in these times.
