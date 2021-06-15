I Was a Troll, Full Stop, And I Am So Sorry: Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen apologised for her old tweets and
US model Chrissy Teigen shared her recent blog post on social media, apoligising to several people she bullied on Twitter. In the post, she mentioned that she has been feeling the 'crushing weight of regret' for the things she has said in the past and also added that she has been reaching out to people personally to apologise.
The blog post reads, "Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate "sit here think about what you've done". Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."
"As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I'm truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others-- and more than just a few-- who I need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted."Chrissy Teigen, US Model
Chrissy added that there is simply no excuse for her past tweets and emphasized that her targets deserved 'empathy, kindness, understanding, and support' instead. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.
She explained that she was 'insecure and immature' in a world where she thought she needed validation from strangers. Her statement reads, "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."
"Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn't just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women-- some who were still girls-- who had feelings. How could I not stop and think of that?"Chrissy Teigen, US Model
Chrissy attributed her 'evolution' to growing up and raising a family, and of course, a lot of therapy. She added that she and husband John (Legend) raise their children, Luna and Miles, to preach kindness. "Will they eventually realise there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution," she added.
"I won't ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."
In May, Chrissy had posted a series of tweets apoligising to TV celebrity Courtney Shodden after they accused her for bullying. Shodden became 'famous' at the age of 16 after their marriage to 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. They have since then left the marriage and spoke to Daily Beast about the bullying they faced at the time from celebrities including Chrissy Teigen.
"People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in," Stodden had said.
(Note: Courtney Shodden is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.