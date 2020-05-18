Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming audio clip about the day he proposed to his wife Sunita. The actor starts by saying, “This is the beginning of a long love story...”, and then goes on to inform his fans that he professed his love for Sunita on 18th May.“𝘖𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘧 𝟷𝟽𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺, 𝘐 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘪𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝟷𝟾𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘐 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱... 𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘺 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘧𝘦...”, Anil Kapoor wrote.Life Under Lockdown for SRK, Salman Khan & Anil Kapoor LookalikesAnil went on to say that he kept postponing this massive “step” he had to take and there came a time when he had to choose between love and his career. “I chose love over career”, Kapoor said adding, “People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals as well! And we never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for!”Anil Kapoor is definitely making the most of his quarantine life by spending time with his family. He recently took to Instagram to share a few photos of him and Sunita engrossed in a game of carrom.The actor also makes sure that he stays fit by working out.Buddies Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher Socialise In Their Unique Way We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.