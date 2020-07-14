Child of God: Ankita Lights a Diya in Memory of Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 July, and his sudden demise left the country in shock. It's been a month since the tragic incident, and Sushant's friends are holding on to fond memories and urging fans to remember the actor by celebrating his work.

Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former partner Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to post a photo in his memory. Lighting a diya in her house temple, Ankita wrote 'Child of God'.