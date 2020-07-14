Child of God: Ankita Lights a Diya in Memory of Sushant
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 July, and his sudden demise left the country in shock. It's been a month since the tragic incident, and Sushant's friends are holding on to fond memories and urging fans to remember the actor by celebrating his work.
Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former partner Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to post a photo in his memory. Lighting a diya in her house temple, Ankita wrote 'Child of God'.
Actor Mahesh Shetty, too, lit a candle to remember his close friend.
