Child of God: Ankita Lights a Diya in Memory of Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June.

Quint Entertainment
Published14 Jul 2020, 05:59 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 July, and his sudden demise left the country in shock. It's been a month since the tragic incident, and Sushant's friends are holding on to fond memories and urging fans to remember the actor by celebrating his work.

Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former partner Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to post a photo in his memory. Lighting a diya in her house temple, Ankita wrote 'Child of God'.

View this post on Instagram

CHILD Of GOD ð

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also Read

You're the One Who Made Me Believe in Love: Rhea Remembers Sushant

Actor Mahesh Shetty, too, lit a candle to remember his close friend.

Child of God: Ankita Lights a Diya in Memory of Sushant
Also Read

It’s About Time We Let Sushant Singh Rajput Rest In Peace

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!