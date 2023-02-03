'Chak De! India' Actor Chitrashi Rawat to Marry Boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani will get married on 4 February in Bilaspur, as per reports.
Chak De! India actor Chitrashi Rawat is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. The couple will get married in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on 4 February.
Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya first met on the sets of their film Prem Mayee, and have been in a relationship for almost 11 years now.
Talking about her wedding with E Times, the Fashion actor shared, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehendi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings.
"We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachayenge aur travel karenge (We thought we would have a simple wedding and save some money for our travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (a wedding only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."
Chitrashi has worked in several Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India, Priyanka Chopra's Fashion, and Genelia D'Souza's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, among others.
Dhruvaditya, on the other hand, has worked in films like Flight, Prem Mayee, The Grey, and Hungama Play web series Damaged.
