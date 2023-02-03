'Chak De! India' Actor Chitrashi Rawat to Marry Boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Talking about her wedding with E Times, the Fashion actor shared, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehendi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings.

"We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachayenge aur travel karenge (We thought we would have a simple wedding and save some money for our travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (a wedding only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."