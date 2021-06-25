Centre of Our Family: Kareena Wishes Karisma on Her Birthday

In the clip we see Karisma as a child, then with Kareena and also their parents - Randhir and Babita Kapoor. We also see the sisters chilling and spending time together.

Sharing the video Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo".

Kareena also gave a glimpse of the celebrations. Karisma can be seen standing in front of her birthday cake, as her family surrounds her.