Celebs Remember Sushant Singh Rajput on His 35th Birth Anniversary

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, which is made of a collage of several scenes from her daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which featured Sushant.



In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, the words "Remembering our Manav, now and forever" appear on screen towards the end. "Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!" Ekta captioned her video.

