Celebs Remember Sushant Singh Rajput on His 35th Birth Anniversary
The actor passed away in June last year.
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the late Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary. The Kai Po Che actor passed away on 14 June last year.
Rajkummar Rao, Swastika Mukherjee and Manoj Bajpayee tweeted their birthday wishes for Sushant.
Manoj Bajpayee who co-starred alongside Sushant in Sonchiriya wrote, “Always remember you celebrate you, your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT!! Stay Happy wherever you are."
Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, which is made of a collage of several scenes from her daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which featured Sushant.
In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, the words "Remembering our Manav, now and forever" appear on screen towards the end. "Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!" Ekta captioned her video.
While, Shraddha Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi and Jacqueline Fernandez posted Instagram stories in memory of Sushant.
A few celebrities like Mahesh Shetty, Rohini Iyer dedicated Instagram posts to him.
