Riddhima, Soni, Kareena, and Other Celebs Wish Alia Bhatt on B’Day
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures with Alia and their mothers Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan
On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday, celebrities took to social media to wish her. Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Alia on her stories saying, "Happiest birthday." She posted pictures with Alia and their mothers Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan.
Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of Alia on her Instagram story as well, "Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can." Katrina Kaif wished Alia with the blessing to 'conquer the world', "Happiest of every days today @aliabhatt. May you conquer the world and achieve all your heart's desires."
Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote down an Instagram post on her birthday, "'The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."
Many other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Priyanka Chopra also wished the star.
