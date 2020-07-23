Deepika, Priyanka Likely to be Questioned in Fake Followers Scam

Investigating a social media marketing fraud, the Mumbai Crime Branch might soon question Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas regarding the same.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the inquiry has revealed 10 celebrities who have been paying money for gaining fake followers, re-tweets on Twitter and Facebook likes.

After singer Bhoomi Trivedi filed a complaint on 11 July for an account theft, the investigation was launched and 68 companies providing such services have been found.