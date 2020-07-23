Deepika, Priyanka Likely to be Questioned in Fake Followers Scam
68 such companies providing these services have been found.
Investigating a social media marketing fraud, the Mumbai Crime Branch might soon question Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas regarding the same.
According to a report in Mid-Day, the inquiry has revealed 10 celebrities who have been paying money for gaining fake followers, re-tweets on Twitter and Facebook likes.
After singer Bhoomi Trivedi filed a complaint on 11 July for an account theft, the investigation was launched and 68 companies providing such services have been found.
According to a rate card available on one such website, people pay as much as $52 dollars for one YouTube subscription and $42.12 for a comment on Twitter, while a like on Facebook costs $1.79.
As much as 48 per cent of the Instagram followers of the two female actors to be questioned are fake or bots. "We are investigating an international racket and the study is part of the basis for the probe'," said an officer told the publication.
After the initial investigation into Bhoomi's complaint, the initial investigation, revealed that one such website, followerskart.in, is based out of France. Hence, the team has written to the French government through the Ministry of External Affairs seeking the details of the company.
Two people have been arrested in the case. Among the arrested is Kashif Mansoor, a civil engineer from Jogeshwari runs AMVSMM, where he provides the same services in Indian currency. "This company is based out of India and Mansoor has his own website to provide such services in Indian currency, most of the B-grade celebs and small companies seem to have used his services," the officer was quoted as saying.
